Watch: Luis Suarez's Cheeky Action Triggers Mass Brawl as Soldiers Forced to Intervene

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez continues to leave his mark across the globe. Apart from his insatiable appetite to score goals, he is also known for his on-field antics that trigger contrasting emotions.

But with Suarez entertainment is guaranteed.

He might not be plying his trade in the top European football leagues anymore but the veteran forward hasn’t lost his hunger. Currently he’s dazzling Brazilian football fans.

The 36-year-old is now playing in Brazil’s Serie A for Gremio and has found the back of the net seven times in just five appearances. Since his arrival, the club hasn’t lost a single game so far.

He was at the centre of action as Gremio defeated Esporte Clube Avendia on Sunday and his antics triggered a massive brawl that resulted in army soldiers intervening to ensure the safety of the match referee.

While taking a free-kick, Suarez took advantage of the fact that few players from the opposition camp were still protesting the foul that resulted in the set piece. His opponents distracted, he took quick a freekick to set up his teammate Cristaldo for a goal.

The Avendia players took umbrage at the turn of events and began protesting with the referee. However, once they were told the goal will stand, things took a turn for the worse with angered Avendia players surrounding the referee resulting in a mass brawl as several Gremio players tried intervening.

The soldiers with their shields sprung into action, sprinting onto the field to calm the situation. The protest though continued for some time.

The melee resulted in two Avendia players being sent off and Gremio added another late goal to seal a 2-0 win and maintain their grip at the top of the standings.

During his peak, Suarez represented Liverpool in Premier League before joining La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

