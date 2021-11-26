WATCH | Manisha Kalyan Scores Historic Goal for Indian Women's Football Team Against Brazil

Friday 26th November, 2021 will be etched in the history books of Indian football forever, because on this day the Indian Women’s football team took on Brazil, the seventh ranked team in the world in the three-nation tournament.

It was always going to be a tough task for the Indian team against the much better-ranked Brazil and Blue Tigresses conceded inside the first minute of the game. Brazil continued to pile up the pressure, but the historic moment came seven minutes later. In a counter attack move, Manisha Kalyan received a cushioned header from Pyari on the left, the young Indian attacking midfielder soared up the left, entered the box and unleashed a low drive which beat the Brazilian goalkeeper to open India’s account.

Advertisement

Manisha was also the first-ever Indian player to score in a top-flight Asian competition as she found the back of the net for Gokulam Kerala FC in a 2021 AFC Women’s Asian Championship, against Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkar.

The Indian team kept the pressure on the host Brazil throughout the first half and ended the half with just one goal down.

>Remaining Fixtures:

>November 29: India vs Chile

>December 2: India vs Venezuela

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.