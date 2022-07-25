Watch: Napoli Manager Asks Agitated Player to Leave The Pitch And Take Shower

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen signed for Napoli during the 2020 summer transfer window and he became the most expensive signing in the history of the Italian football club. Napoli are currently involved in a pre-season training at Castel di Sangro, in the Abruzzo region of Italy and they recently held an open practice session.

Osimhen’s preparation for the upcoming season was mired in controversy after the 23-year-old was sent off by Napoli manager during the training session.

Journalist Alfredo Pedull also shared a video of the dramatic event on Twitter.

During a training game, Osimhen was seen seemingly agitated as he did not receive a decision in his favour following a challenge from club’s newly signed Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard.

According to a report published by Football Italia, Osimhen was visibly animated and his teammate Andre Zambo Anguissa tried to pacify the striker.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti had to intervene eventually and instructed Osimhen to leave the pitch and reportedly said, “You are talking too much, go and have a shower."

The instructions hardly mattered as the footballer kept on protesting before departing.

Osimhen was signed by Napoli after the Nigerian produced a stellar show for French football club Lille in the 2019-20 season. he had scored 18 goals in 38 matches that season.

It did not take too much time for Osimhen to establish himself in the Italian football circuit.

In his debut Serie A season, he found the back of the net 10 times.

In the recently concluded Italian domestic football league, he netted 14 goals and had two assists to his name. Overall, he has so far played 62 matches and scored 28 goals for the club.

In the international circuit, Osimhen has 15 goals in his kitty after playing 17 matches.

Napoli finished last season’s Serie A campaign at the third spot with 79 points from 38 matches.

In the ongoing pre-season campaign, the Gli Azzurri have been in sensational form. They decimated Anaune 10-0 in their opening pre-season friendly game. In their second encounter, Napoli outclassed Perugia 4-1.

The club will kick off their upcoming Serie A campaign in an away fixture against Verona on August 15.

