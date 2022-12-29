Watch: Neymar Sent Off For Diving in His First Game After FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazilian superstar Neymar is back on the field after a tearful exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 earlier this month. However, it wasn’t a return he would be proud of as the forward was given his marching orders after collecting his second yellow card for diving while playing for his club Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue1 on Wednesday.

Playing against Strasburg, Neymar lasted 63 minutes during which he was booked twice and as a result he’ll now miss PSG’s New Year’s Day clash with Nice.

Marquinhos put PSG ahead with an early header but then ended up scoring an own goal as well to make it one-all.

Neymar then attempted to win a penalty with a blatant dive after having reached the ball before a Strasburg defender. The referee Clement Turpin was having none of it as he booked the 30-year-old for the second time in the clash resulting in the Brazilian’s ejection.

This was the fifth time that Neymar has been sent off in his PSG career.

However, Kylian Mbappe then converted an injury time penalty kick to hand PSG a dramatic 2-1 win.

Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot award at the FIFA World Cup 2022, admitted the defeat to Argentina in the summit clash still rankles.

“I think I’m never going to get over it," Mbappe said, speaking 10 days after he scored a hat-trick in the final. “As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations.

“It does me good to come back with a win and to have a link with the club, the supporters and my teammates," he added.

Superstar Lionel Messi wasn’t part of the PSG win but is expected to return early January. Meanwhile, the club has announced that their midfielder Marco Verratti has extended his stay with them until 2026.

