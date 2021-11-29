Watch: Neymar Stretchered Off after 'Freak Injury' During PSG's Clash vs Saint-Etienne

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian star Neymar Jr had to leave the field on a stretcher during PSG’s most recent Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne over the weekend. Despite Neymar’s freak injury, PSG brushed off Saint-Etienne 3-1 to further extend their gap at the top of the table by 12 points. Neymar’s injury took place during the 84th minute of the game after an opposing player tackled him on the ground. Neymar’s opponent ran towards him and dived on the ground in a bid to tackle Neymar. However, the Brazilian lost his balance during the tackle and ended up twisting his ankle. Following the horrific incident, PSG’s number 10 was seen visibly in pain and tears as he was carried off the field.

>Have a look at Neymar’s freak accident:

Neymar is expected to miss the Paris giants’ next match against Nantes on Wednesday but could be sidelined for a long time depending upon the severity of his injury. However, as of now, the extent of the former Barcelona star’s injury is not known. After the injury, Neymar was taken for a scan but the club is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Hours after the incident, Neymar took to Instagram to reassure his followers about the same, saying that he will come back stronger and better.

Neymar’s post was an instant hit on Insta with the likes of PSG’s French striker Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid’s Brazilian left-back Marcelo Vieira and Italian defender Marco Verratti appearing on the comment section.

When asked about Neymar’s accident at the post-match press conference, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino also confirmed that the extent of his injury is unknown.

With the game against Saint-Etienne, former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos also made his much-anticipated debut for Paris Saint Germain.

Meanwhile, PSG are leading the Ligue 1 table with 40 points after 15 rounds of games. The second spot in the Ligue 1 table is reserved by Rennes with 28 points.

