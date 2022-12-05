Watch: Olivier Giroud's Record Breaking Goal Against Poland at FIFA World Cup 2022

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud scripted his name in the history books as he smashed Thierry Henry’s long-time record during France’s crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Robert Lewandowski-led Poland at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Sunday (Dec 4).

Giroud provided much-needed lead to his team against Poland, when he netted the opener in the 44th minute of the game. The celebrations doubled as former Arsenal star then became France’s all-time leading goalscorer as well.

So far, Giroud has scored 52 goals for the two-time world champions. He has surpassed ace footballer Henry by becoming the all-time leading goal scorer for Les Bleus. Earlier, in this World Cup, he equalled Henry’s record of 51 goals when he managed to score a goal against Australia in the team’s 4-1 win in the opener.

This feat has been achieved by Giroud with the assistance of Kylian Mbappe as on Sunday, the veteran forward fired a low shot with his left foot to outfox Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny in the first half.

It is to be noted that Giroud has achieved this glory in his 117th game for France, which is lesser than Henry’s. The former France captain had scored 51 goals for the European giants in 123 matches between 1997 and 2010.

France have had a great run in the tournament so far except one shock against Tunisia. They won their opening fixture against Australia by 4-1, followed by a close win over Denmark. In the next group match, they were stunned by Tunisia but with their earlier good performances, they had already qualified for the Round of 16.

Now, with the win over Poland, they have cruised to the next round, a step ahead to do something that has not been done in six decades- to defend a FIFA World Cup title. It was in 1958 and 1962 when Brazil had won back-to-back titles. In today’s time, if any team has the potential to repeat history, then it is France. This will also be a great opportunity for the captain Hugo Lloris, who earlier matched Lilian Thuram’s feat by becoming the joint-most capped player for France.

