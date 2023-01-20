WATCH| Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti's Reaction After Rodrygo Ignored His Handshake

Real Madrid scripted a sensational comeback to secure a thrilling 2-3 win over Villareal in the Copa del Rey on Friday. Real Madrid might have managed to stay alive in the Spanish domestic cup but the club management will certainly be wary of an internal feud which broke out during the fixture against Villareal.

The incident took place in the 56th minute after Real Madrid winger Rodrygo was withdrawn. The decision certainly did not go down well with Rodrygo as the Brazilian decided not to interact with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after being subbed off. The event, quite unsurprisingly, infuriated Ancelotti and the Italian manager was spotted getting involved in a heated argument with Rodrygo in the dugout.

Ancelotti has now opened up on the matter. “At half-time, we saw that Rodrygo had a muscle that was a little overloaded. So, we decided to make an early substitution. He didn’t shake my hand as he came off, maybe because he forgot," Carlo Ancelotti reportedly told after the Copa del Rey fixture.

Real Madrid looked lacklustre in the first half and as a result, the Los Blancos conceded two goals. However, Real Madrid scripted a sensational comeback in the second half to clinch a memorable win. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior netted the first goal for Real Madrid in the 57th minute. Brazilian defender Eder Militao found the back of the net in the 69th minute to earn a much-needed equaliser for Real Madrid. Spanish midfielder Daniel Ceballos pulled off an outrageous long-ranger late in the game to ensure full three points for the Madrid giants.

“We were not good in the first half but the team showed great character in the second. We fought for everything and changed the story of the game," Carlo Ancelotti said after the Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture.

The next-round draw for the Copa del Rey is scheduled to take place on Friday. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Sevilla have reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

In La Liga standings, Real Madrid currently occupy the second spot. The reigning champions are now three points behind table-toppers and arch-rivals Barcelona.

