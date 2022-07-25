Watch: Ronald Araujo and Antonio Rudiger Get Involved in a Heated One-field Altercation During El Clasico

Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Javier Mascherano were known for their hot-headedness resulting in several on-field confrontations and scuffles especially when the two giants - FC Barcelona and Real Madrid - would clash. They might not be featuring in Spanish football anymore but the recent El Clasico fixture showed that the upcoming clashes will not be bereft of such incidents.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and Real Madrid’s newly signed centre-back Antonio Rudiger came face-to-face just before the halftime during the latest offering of El Clasico played in Los Angeles as part of an friendly fixture.

Though, it was not the first time that the duo has clashed.

Minutes before the tussle, Barcelona’s Uruguayan defender decided to overtake Rudiger with pace and Araujo eventually did manage to get the better of his German counterpart. Though, the attack did not pay off as Barcelona failed to convert the chance.

Rudiger and Araujo once again found themselves in the centre of action 10 minutes later after Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. was brought down by Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba. The match official adjudged it a foul but Rudiger did not waste a moment and came for Arauja in an attempt to settle the score.

But the former Chelsea defender once again failed in his endeavour. Araujo, who looked simply unfazed while facing his angry opponent, held his own.

The video went viral on Twitter and this is how football fans reacted to the physical altercation.

“Araujo actually used all his strength to hold Rudiger. Check his muscle," wrote on Twitter user.

While another football fan opined that former Real Madrid skipper Ramos would not have been able to face Arauja during the clash. “Even Ramos would have no chance against beast Araujo," the post was captioned.

“This isn’t EPL, these defenders aren’t cowards. Rudiger would and already is getting smoked," wrote another social media user.

On the other hand, one Chelsea fan believed that the 29-year-old German defender possesses enormous power and has the ability to play tactically. “I am Chelsea fan and let me tell you about Rudiger. Man is a beast and he will wind you up to such level that opposition players will end up doing something stupid and he will come out smiling. I love Rudiger," the post was captioned.

Coming back to the match, Barcelona’s newly-signed Brazilian striker Raphinha scored the solitary goal of the match in 27th minute as the Catalan giants clinched a win against their arch-rivals.

