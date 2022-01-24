Watch: Sharp Knife Thrown at Players by Fan During Brazilian U-20 Football Match

A knife was thrown on the pitch after a couple of distraught Sao Paulo fans invaded the field and confronted opposition players before being stopped by their own team’s heroes on Saturday night. The incident occurred during the final moments of the Copa Sao Paulo de Futebol Junior semi-final between the Brazilian side taking on the Palmeiras U20 at the Stadium Arena Barueri, in Barueri, Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

According to The Sun report, wild supporters ran onto the field when the home team was trailing 1-0 before nasty scenes spilled onto the field during stoppage time. Breaching barriers fans jumped over in an attempt to confront the Palmeiras players before several home team stars intervened from doing so. However, another Sao Paulo supporter came from the corner but one of their own players ended up confronting him before he could reach one of the visiting side’s players. Luckily, the home team player grabbed him in time in an attempt to pull him away.

Moments later, the referee was seen picking up a small black knife before walking off the pitch holding the lethal weapon aloft. The report also cited that the video footage from the match shows the knife was thrown from the stands by a fan behind the goal into the penalty area, narrowly missing the players.

Advertisement

This led to the match being suspended for about six minutes before resuming, the Palmeiras eventually won the contest 1-0.

DRADE (Police Station for Repression of the Crimes of Sports Intolerance) officer Cesar Saad said an investigation had been launched to determine how the knife had passed security checks at the stadium, the publication further mentioned.

The officer also confirmed that the weapon was thrown onto the playing surface from fans behind the goal. ‘In stoppage time, two fans invaded the pitch, one of them went up and physically attacked a Palmeiras palyer, and the second fan who practiced the invasion was contained by the Sao Paulo players themselves,’ he said.

Advertisement

He also mentioned that several objects were thrown into the field and suspected that the weapon may have been inside a lunch box and it slipped out when the box was launched on to the field. He further stated that the fans who invaded the pitch will be punished accordingly by the Civil Police, but the pair were not in possession of the knife.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.