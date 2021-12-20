Watch | Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo Catch-up in Manchester United Reunion

Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson were reunited in a special interview about their time together at Old Trafford. The star striker who re-joined United from Italian side Juventus last summer revealed his relationship with the great Scotsman, who also played a key role in his return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo enjoyed several trophy-laden seasons under Ferguson and has never shied about his admiration for his father-figure in football.

It was Sir Alex who bought Ronaldo to United in 2003 when he was just 18 years old and under his guidance, he emerged into one of the greatest players ever seen and the rest as they say is history. The Portuguese’s talisman in his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009 scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Advertisement

In a joint interview conducted by the Red Devils’ official club website, the duo looked back at their time together at the club and how over the years their mutual admiration has grown. Ronaldo said he holds some great memories of Ferguson from his first spell and one incident stands out.

“We had so many beautiful moments, but what I keep in my heart was the day my father was in hospital," Ronaldo said during the interview.

“I was emotional, so very low, and I went to speak to the boss,and he said, ‘Go there to be with him’.We had difficult games coming up and I was a key player, but he understood my situation and he wanted me to be with my family,"he added.

Advertisement

Ferguson also spoke of their meeting when he let a young Ronaldo go to Portugal to be with his father.

The Scotsman said,"It didn’t matter about the football club, there are some things bigger and family is one of them. You should never, ever put the club in front of your family."

Ferguson retired as gaffer of the Red Devils in 2013, four years after Ronaldo left for Real Madrid in a then world record GBP 80 million transfer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.