Watch: The Controversial Japan Goal That Dumped Germany Out From FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan shocked the world with a stunning 2-1 win over former champions Spain at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday. While the defeat didn’t do much damage to Spain as they progressed to the round-of-16 anyway but the result dumped out tournament favourites Germany from the competition who exited despite a 4-2 win over spirited Costa Rica.

However, Japan’s win was overshadowed by VAR controversy that has polarised the football world. After Alvaro Morata had put Spain ahead in the 12th minute, Japan pulled themselves back on level terms at the start of the second half through Ritsu Doan.

And then Japan completed a sensational turnaround three minutes after finding the equaliser, although controversial circumstances with Ao Tanaka putting them 2-1 ahead.

The goal was ruled out initially after the ball was deemed to have been out of play. However, once VAR was summoned, things took a dramatic turn as after a lengthy check, officials concluded that Kaoru Mitoma had just about managed to keep the ball inside the field of play by the barest of margins.

Screenshot of a camera angle that suggests the ball went out of play soon began doing the rounds on social media with former footballers and fans criticising the decision.

Later, another camera angle emerged that suggested otherwise - the ball may have stayed inside in the line. As per the law, “if the curvature of the ball is over the line", it’s still in play.

“We are through, that’s the important thing," Morata said after the match. “Another slip-up and we are going home. We have to continue with confidence in ourselves (but) it cannot happen again because we’ll be going home."

This is the second time in a row that Germany have exited a FIFA world cup in the group stage itself. They were the defending champions in 2018 when the tournament was held in Russia and there as well, Germany crashed out from the first round.

