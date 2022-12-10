Watch: Virgil van Dijk Floors Leandro Paredes For Kicking Ball Into The Dutch Dugout, Triggers Brawl

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes triggered a brawl during a feisty 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands on Friday. Paredes kicked a dead ball towards the Netherlands dug-out with Argentina leading 2-1.

Paredes’ reaction came after the referee had blown the whistle for a free-kick after the Argentine midfielder had tackled Nathan Ake leaving the Dutch on the turf. Irked by Paredes’ kick towards them, the Dutch substitutes sprinted to the field to confront him.

So incensed was Virgil van Dijk that he bared into Paredes leaving the Argentine floored. And then the situation quickly went out of control triggering a hug brawl between the players of the two teams.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Paredes was rightly booked for his actions before the action resumed.

The incident was just the flashpoint. The referee issued as many as 15 yellow cards during the match with Lionel Messi criticising him later during a post-match interaction after Argentina overcame the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to book semifinal date with Croatia.

Messi was involved in both Argentine goals as he first set up Nahuel Molina to give his team 1-0 lead and then scored from a spot-kick to double the lead.

With Argentina looking destined to make it to the last-four, Wout Weghorst poured cold water on those dreams for a while with two late goals with the second from a brilliant free-kick in the 11th minute of injury time.

The two teams failed to find a winner despite the extra time resulting in a penalty shootout. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced a heroic show as he saved two penalties in a 4-3 win.

Advertisement

Martinez was also wasn’t impressed with the referee. “I thought we controlled the game really well. We went 2-0 up but the ref started to give everything to them. All of a sudden a good header for them and all turned upside down. The ref added 10 minutes for no reason," Martinez told reporters.

“He gave free kicks outside the box for them two, three times. He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it, so hopefully we don’t have that ref anymore. He’s useless," he added.

Read all the Latest Sports News here