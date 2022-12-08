WATCH: When A Cat Gatecrashed Vinicius Junior’s Press Conference

All eyes were on Vinicius Junior when the Brazilian striker was attending a press conference ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia. Though it was a cat snatched the limelight after it decided to interrupt the press conference on Wednesday.

The cat made its way inside and climbed onto the table. The Real Madrid striker was simply unfazed by the whole development and just smiled. The cat was ultimately taken off the table and set free on the floor.

Advertisement

Vinicius has so far scored one goal and managed two assists at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Vinicius played a huge role in guiding Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League title as well as the La Liga triumph last season. While talking about his performance for the Spanish club, the Brazil forward said that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been one of his guiding forces ahead of the World Cup.

Advertisement

“I talked with Ancelotti, and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence. He was always tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me. He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players," Vinicius said at the pre-match conference.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Vinicius, in his next international assignment, will be up against his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

The Brazilians have weaved their magic so far in Qatar and scored for fun in their round of 16 encounter, where they put four goals past South Korea in the first half.

Advertisement

Vinicius opened the scoring for his side in the seventh minute of the game. Neymar was also back in the side after missing the last two games of the group stages due to a sprained ankle. He got on the scoresheet after converting from the spot against the Asian side.

Croatia, on the other hand, got the better of Japan in the round of 16 to cement their spot in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final match between Brazil and Croatia will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

Read all the Latest Sports News here