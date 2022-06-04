We Are Lions Who Fight For Him, Says Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi produced a stellar show in Argentina’s 3-0 win against Italy in the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (La Finalissima). The 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker claimed the second international trophy of his career after outclassing the Azzurri in the final pretty comfortably. Messi did fail to score a goal in the high-voltage final but his two assists and magical presence did enough to mesmerise the fans and his teammates.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently talked about his national team skipper and according to him Messi “is the best in the world."

Advertisement

“A year ago we were nothing and today we are [World Cup] candidates because we won titles. We will always be candidates because we have the best in the world (in Lionel Messi). We are all lions who fight for him!," Martinez was quoted as saying by TUDN.

In 2021, Argentina had defeated arch-rivals Brazil in the Copa America final by a margin of 1-0 to lift the prestigious trophy after 28 long years. Argentina’s 15th Copa America title also turned out to be Messi’s first international trophy.

RELATED NEWS Lionel Messi Isn't Missed as Argentina Down Italy in Manchester

And some fans have now started to consider the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (La Finalissima) win as a lesser triumph than the Copa America victory. But Martinez vehemently opposes this theory as the Aston Villa goalkeeper feels that La Finalissima win makes them a little more confident.

“For us, it was a final, we take it as officially endorsed by UEFA and it gives us a little more confidence. People said that we had not faced a great European team, they won the Euro and today we show that we are at everyone’s level," the 29-year-old explained.

Advertisement

In the final, striker Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net in the 28th minute as Messi registered his name as the main architect behind the goal. Angel di Maria increased the lead in the 46th minute to secure a two-goal cushion.

In injury time, Paulo Dybala netted the final goal of the match as Messi once again scripted another brilliant assist.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.