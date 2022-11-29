'We Have a Clear Idea': Bayern Munich Rule Out Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary goalkeeper and Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn has provided an update on whether the Bundesliga giants are interested in signing five-time Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming winter transfer window for free. Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United after an explosive interview where he criticised the club owners and manager Erik Ten Hag. Ronald and MAN United decided to terminate the contract by mutual agreement.

Bayern Munich are in search of a striker after they failed to convince Robert Lewandowski to stay at the club this summer.

There were some rumours that Bayern might consider signing Ronaldo on a free transfer. However, Kahn has completely dismissed the rumours and ruled out a move for the Portuguese star.

“I can rule out a move for Ronaldo. We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but strategy is different. We have a clear idea, philosophy of how our squad should be put together," Kahn told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the club last year with a big reception as the fans welcomed him on the homecoming. However, it didn’t reach the fairytale ending.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he does not speak to the Glazers, the Americans who have owned United since 2005, and they do not have the club’s best interests at heart.

Meanwhile, Kahn, an admirer of English striker Harry Kane, suggested that the club has not finalised any player as they are still considering options to sign a striker in the summer window next season.

“Kane is very good player, but there are also many other very good players. I’ve read that everywhere - Oliver Kahn and Kane, Hasan and Kane… We’re considering many, many players," Kahn said.

Kane tried to move to Manchester City last season but Tottenham Hotspur were adamant about keeping him as the English striker eventually stayed at the club. However, his current contract expires in 2024 and Tottenham might sell him next summer if an interesting offer comes their way.

