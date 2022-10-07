Just the mention of Lionel Messi’s departure from his beloved FC Barcelona is enough to leave a bad taste in the mouths of millions of adoring football fans even a year after the infamous incident.

The Catalan club were forced to sell their talisman as a result of financial crises which resulted in Barca not being able to cover the wages of the Argentine superstar.

But, in a recent turn of events, Eduard Romeu, the vice president of the Spanish team has talked up a sensational return of the club’s all-time leading goal scorer back to his spiritual home.

In a recent presser, Romeu said, “If the club want to bring him back, we will get to work on the financial side of the deal."

“We know how to make miracles happen. The doors are always open for Messi," the Blaugrana VP said.

Barca have undertaken a swathe of measures to improve the financial health of the club ever since the departure of the 35-year-old such as the sale of a part of their TV rights for the next quarter century to an investment firm and partnerships with Swedish music streaming giants Spotify which has seen the iconic Camp Nou stadium being rebranded as the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalans are definitely in better shape than when they had to bid adieu to the miracle man from Rosario and have kept the possibility of bringing one of La Masia’s most famous exponents back to Barcelona.

Messi’s contract with his current employer, PSG, runs till the end of the ongoing season and the seven-time Ballon D’or winner would be free to choose his allegiance, come the end of the campaign.

After a difficult first season at the Parc Des Princes, Messi has adapted to the demands of the French league and seems to be back to his best this year as demonstrated by his performances for the Parisian club since the beginning of the season.

Barcelona have also focused on improving their sporting results since relinquishing the right to employ their most prized possession in modern times as they brought in club legend Xavi and supported his ideas by bringing in a plethora of attacking options including the likes of Polish superstar striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Argentine genius hasn’t revealed where his heart lies and has mentioned that the only thing on his mind right now is the World Cup in Qatar scheduled to begin on the 20th of November 2022.

