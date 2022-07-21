Welcome to the World's Game! FIFA 23 Release Date announced as EA Unveils Trailer

Electronic Arts officially unveiled the trailer of their popular game FIFA 23 on Wednesday. The game will be released on September 30 with a plethora of updates and modifications. EA confirmed that FIFA 23 will be the final edition of the FIFA series as the two entities put an end to their 30-year-long partnership. The game will now be known as ‘EA Sports FC’.

With FIFA 23 being EA’s last rendition with FIFA, fans have been desperately waiting to get a glimpse of the new game. EA revealed the cover stars for FIFA 23’s Standard and Ultimate Editions earlier this week, with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea Women’s Sam Kerr serving as the game’s global faces.

According to EA, the latest edition of the game will offer the most advanced gameplay and deepest modes till now. The game has got a number of upgrades and enhancements that will increase the holistic gaming experience. The most significant update is the new cross-play compatibility feature that will enable gamers to play across different devices. For the first time in history, the game could be played across different devices - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game features 19,000 football players from over 700 teams and 30 leagues. The significant inclusion of women’s clubs with the Barclays Women’s Super League in England and France’s Division 1 Arkema has been a significant milestone for FIFA 23. For the first time, gamers will be able to play both the men’s and women’s World Cups in the same game.

There are almost 6000 HyperMotion-enabled animations in both male and female captures, allowing gamers to “move and play more responsively and realistically than ever before."

Other upgrades include a new technical dribbling system, acceleration dynamics, more natural and fluid shooting, a wide range of new passing choices, revamped on-pitch physics, reworked set pieces, improved player awareness, and much more.

According to EA, additional changes have been made to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs, and training centers. A new coaching system has been designed to help rookie and inexperienced players to learn the key elements of the game.

The flagship game has been created by EA Romania and EA Vancouver and will be globally released on September 30, 2022. The FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition will be available for pre-order from September 27. Fans and gamers are eagerly waiting to try their hands at one of the most popular and intricately designed games in the world.

