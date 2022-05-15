Werder Bremen Back in Bundesliga, Hamburg Face Hertha in Playoff

Four-times Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen won promotion to the top division after a one-year absence following a 2-0 victory over Jahn Regensburg on Sunday that sealed the second spot in the second division.

Niclas Fuellkrug put Werder in the driving seat with a shot off the post in the 10th minute but the hosts only settled their nerves when Marvin Ducksch slotted in from close range to make it 2-0 six minutes after the restart.

Werder joined second-tier champions and already promoted Schalke 04 as the two sides going up.

Hamburg SV needed to battle from a goal down to beat Hansa Rostock 3-2 to finish third ahead of Darmstadt 98 on goal difference and set up a playoff with the Bundesliga’s Hertha Berlin in their bid to return to the top flight after four years.

Hertha, who finished 16th in the Bundesliga, are managed by Hamburg’s great Felix Magath.

