Brazil ace footballer Neymar stated that his team, the five-time champions are dreaming of winning their sixth World Cup title. Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 in Round of 16 to set-up quarter-final clash with Croatia.

Neymar sustained ankle injury in the tournament and therefore missed Group stage matches. However, he gained his fitness before the clash against South Korea and further scored his 76th international goal- only one short of the great Pele’s tally.

Brazil showcased a complete team performance which stunned the Koreans in Stadium 974. After the win, Neymar said, “We’re dreaming of the title, of course."

He further said, “Today was the fourth game, there are three left. We’re very focused on getting that title." Brazil are on the right path to get their hands on the title but before that, Croatians await them in the quarter-finals.

In the match against South Korea on Monday, Neymar brought smiles to Brazilian fans when he scored the second goal of the team in the 13th minute. Neymar took his own sweet time to hit the target as he first targeted a low shot from the spot while waiting for the goalkeeper to choose a side. After adding the goal to Brazil’s account, he danced as his teammates huddled around him and then further joined to show some dance moves with Vinicius Junior and other teammates.

In 2014 Neymar was forced to withdraw with an injury in the quarter-finals. This is the time where he can take his team to the top. Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002, but that doesn’t lessen the chances of five-time world champions. They are among the favourites and have the ability to win crucial games from tough situations as well.

The World Cup win will be a perfect gift to ailing Pele. After victory over South Korea, the Brazilian team unfurled a banner of Pele, and danced with the fans. On the same, Vinicius said, “Let’s hope we can carry on dancing all the way to the final. And we are also sending a big hug to Pele. Let’s hope he recovers quickly."

Brazil will now take on Croatia on December 9 at Education City Stadium, Qatar.

