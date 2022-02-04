West Bromwich Albion Turn to Serial Promotion Winner Steve Bruce as Coach

West Brom on Thursday handed veteran coach Steve Bruce the job of leading them back into the English Premier League, a mission he has already accomplished four times in his career. The 61-year-old Bruce has penned an 18-month deal having been sacked by top-flight Newcastle in October. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition," he told the club’s website. “I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League."

Bruce has won promotion from the Championship four times, and has managed in the English Midlands previously with both Aston Villa and Birmingham.

Advertisement

He succeeds Valerien Ismael who was sacked on Wednesday after West Brom fell off the pace in the race for automatic promotion.

West Brom are sixth in the second-tier table, eight points behind second-placed Blackburn as they try to win an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

Bruce will be in charge for the first time when Albion visit another one of his former clubs, Sheffield United, next Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.