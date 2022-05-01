West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Fourth-placed Arsenal are set to take on their London rivals West Ham United on Sunday night in the English Premier League. The match will take place at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been in spectacular form in the Premier League in recent times and they will come into the fixture against West Ham after winning their last two matches.

Their terrific run started when they beat Chelsea 2-4 on April 21 and in the very next game they demolished Manchester United 3-1 on April 23.

On the other hand, West Ham’s form in EPL has been worrying as their last victory came against Everton on April 3. Manager David Moyes will be hoping for nothing less than a win against Arsenal and three points against the Gunners will help him in touching Manchester United on the EPL table in terms of points.

Ahead of the EPL match between West Ham United vs Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

When will the PL 2021-22 match between West Ham United (WHU) and Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between West Ham United (WHU) and Arsenal (ARS) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The match between West Ham United (WHU) and Arsenal (ARS) will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) begin?

The match between West Ham United (WHU) and Arsenal (ARS) will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) match?

West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) match?

West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah

