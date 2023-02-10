West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chelsea have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the transfer window and the Blues have so far spent around £550 million on new signings. Graham Potter’s men are yet to do anything meaningful in the Premier League. Chelsea, with 30 points from 21 matches, are placed in ninth position in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, Chelsea will be up against city rivals West Ham United on Saturday. The Premier League fixture between West Ham and Chelsea will be played at the London Stadium. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit will head into the game after claiming just a win in their last seven matches across all competitions.

West Ham held Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw in their last Premier League game. David Moyes’ side currently occupy the 17th spot on the Premier League points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea will be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea will take place on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match West Ham United vs Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the Premier League match West Ham United vs Chelsea begin?

The match between West Ham United and Chelsea will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Ham United vs Chelsea match?

West Ham United vs Chelsea match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Ham United vs Chelsea match?

West Ham United vs Chelsea match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna, Naif Aguerd, Emerson, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Vladimir Coufal, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kai Havertz

