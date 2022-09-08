West Ham United vs FCSB Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa Conference League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Ham United will begin their Europa Conference League group-stage campaign against Romanian club FCSB on Thursday, September 9 at the London Stadium.

After splurging a lot of cash in the summer transfer window, West Ham were expecting a strong showing from their team. However, the domestic league table does not read well for the Hammers right now with the club struggling in the 18th position with just four points from six games played so far. David Moyes and his men will be looking to start fresh in the UEL by thumping the Romanian side in their opener.

Meanwhile, FCSB has also endured a pathetic start to their current Romanian top division season, with only seven points from as many games. FCSB might fancy their chances against a struggling West Ham side. They will sit deep in the match with five at the back and will look to counter whenever possible with their fast wingers.

The match definitely seems like an enthralling fixture and both sides will be looking to go all-out for their European campaign opener.

Ahead of the UCL match between West Ham United and FCSB; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa Conference League 2022-23 match between West Ham United and FCSB be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between West Ham United and FCSB will take place on September 9, Friday.

Where will the Europa Conference League 2022-23 match between West Ham United and FCSB be played?

The match between West Ham United and FCSB will be played at the London Stadium in England.

What time will the Europa Conference League 2022-23 match between West Ham United and FCSB begin?

The match between West Ham United and FCSB will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Ham United and FCSB match?

West Ham United vs FCSB match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Ham United and FCSB match?

West Ham United vs FCSB match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

West Ham United and FCSB Possible Starting XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Alphonse Areola (Gk), Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna, Palmieri, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Manuel Lanzini, Maxwell Cornet, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca

FCSB Predicted Starting Line-up: Stefan Tarnovanu (Gk), Pantea, Joonas Tamm, Joyskim Dawa, Risto Radunovic, Octavian Popescu, Malcom Edjouma, Andrei Cordea, David Miculescu, Florinel Coman, Andrea Compagno

