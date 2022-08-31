West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Two fierce rivals clash in the London derby as West Ham United will be hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Thursday.

West Ham lost their first three Premier League matches without scoring a single goal, placing them at the bottom of the standings and putting pressure on coach David Moyes. However, the Hammers bounced back on Sunday, defeating Aston Villa 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal from striker Pablo Fornals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has had an amazing start to their Premier League campaign, picking up 10 points from four games and climbing to third place in the points table. Antonio Conte’s men have been playing disciplined football, keeping things tight at the back and constantly finding ways to score. Their talismanic striker Harry Kane has been amongst goals and will be hoping to continue his hot form.

Ahead of the match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will the match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Olympic Park Stadium in London, England.

What time will the match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Lukas Fabianski (Gk), Jan Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Emerson dos Santos, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Hugo Lloris (Gk) Christian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic, Kulusevski, Harry Kane Son Heung-min

