'What’s Snicko Saying' - Chris Woakes, Andy Murray Puns Over Ronaldo's Claim on Bruno Fernandes' Goal

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Bruno Fernandes’ goal in the FIFA World Cup match against Uruguay has caught massive attention. While some criticised Ronaldo for false claiming the goal, others added a little sarcasm while keeping their point forward.

Apart from fans, some well-known sports persons also opened up on the incident and used pun to state their take on the incident. One of them was Chris Woakes, England cricketer. He came up with an interesting post, which read, “What’s snicko saying on that ‘Ronaldo’ goal? flat line I reckon "

This is for all non-cricket fans that snickometer is a digital technology used in cricket to graphically analyse sound and video. With the help of snicko, one can understand whether a fine noise, or snick, occurs as when a ball passes bat. Woakes punned around the whole incident and said that he believes it was ‘a flat line’, meaning the ball didn’t touch Ronaldo’s head for the first goal.

Initially , it looked as if it was a header from him that earned Portugal a lead against Uruguay. However, the later check by the officials confirmed that the ball didn’t touch Ronaldo’s head and it was a goal from Bruno Fernandez.

In 54th minute, Fernandes gave a perfect cross to his teammate Ronaldo, who rose high in an attempt to head the ball inside the net but the ball didn’t touch his head and even then scored a goal.

Now, the most interesting part is that even when it was cleared about Fernandez getting the credit for the opening goal, fans believed it was Ronaldo’s effort.

Another one to congratulate Ronaldo for that goal was Piers Morgan, who recently took his interview which caused a lot of controversy followed by a split between the Portugal captain and his club Manchester United.

However, reacting to Morgan’s tweet, Andy Murray, British tennis player posted, “I think @B_Fernandes8 is the Twitter handle you were looking for."

Portugal registered an impressive 2-0 win against Uruguay and became the third team in Qatar after France and Brazil to qualify for the round of 16. However, the next challenge in front of the Portugals will be South Korea on December 2.

