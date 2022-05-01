WHU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction: West Ham United vs Arsenal Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the EPL 2021-22 Match WHU vs ARS Match, May 1, London Stadium 9:00 pm IST

Fourth-placed Arsenal are set to take on their London rivals West Ham United in English Premier League (EPL). The match is scheduled to be played at the London Stadium.

The Gunners will come into the fixture after securing two back-to-back victories in their last Premier League matches. On April 21, Arsenal clinched a thumping victory as they beat Chelsea 2-4. In the very next game, Mikel Arteta’s men managed to secure a comfortable 3-1 win against Manchester United. Arsenal currently have 66 points from 33 matches.

On the other hand, seventh-placed West Ham had to suffer a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat against London giants Chelsea, in their last Premier League game. The Hammers conceded a late goal in the match to endure a defeat against Chelsea. Notably, West Ham’s last Premier League victory came against Everton, on April 3.

West Ham have bagged 52 points from 34 matches in the Premier League.

Ahead of the match between West Ham United and Arsenal, here is everything you need to know:

WHU vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for West Ham United vs Arsenal match.

WHU vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between West Ham United and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WHU vs ARS Match Details

The WHU vs ARS match will be played at the London Stadium, on Sunday, May 1, at 9:00 pm IST.

WHU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Emile Smith Rowe

Vice-Captain: Said Benrahma

Suggested Playing XI for WHU vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah, Andriy Yarmolenko

West Ham United (WHU) vs Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah

