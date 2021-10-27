>WHU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City: West Ham take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup Round 4 at the London Stadium on Thursday from 12:15 AM IST onwards. David Moyes’ side have been impressive and been dominating in the Europa League. The Hammers however face a herculean task as they take on Pep Guadiola’s Manchester City in the EFL Cup. The defending Premier League champions have had their ups and downs this season, but have a long way to go. Impressively, West Ham are fourth on the Premier League table, two points behind City. A clash that will bring out the best of both sides, West Ham take on City and fans here can check the WHU vs MCI Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

>WHU vs MCI Telecast

Advertisement

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Colours Infinity.

>WHU vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between WHU vs MCI is available to be streamed Live on Voot App.

>WHU vs MCI Match Details

The match between WHU vs MCI will be played on Thursday, October 28, at London Stadium. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

>WHU vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Delan Rice

>WHU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Steffen

Defenders: Fredericks, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Zinchenko

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Noble

Strikers: Riyad Mahrez, Gabrel Jesus, Jack Grealish

>West Ham United vs Manchester City probable XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Areola (GK), Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Declan Rice, Jamie Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Masuaku, Bowen

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Steffen (GK), Egan-Riley, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Zinchenko, KevinDe Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.