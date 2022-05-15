WHU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction: West Ham United vs Manchester City Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s (MAY 15) EPL 2021-22 WHU vs MCI Match, May 15, London Stadium, London, 6:30 pm IST

WHU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the EPL 2021-22 match between West Ham United vs Manchester City: West Ham United will face a stern test in their next match when they host league leaders Manchester City on Sunday. City need a win to keep Liverpool at bay but West Ham aren’t an easy side to play against. The Londoners enjoyed a thumping 4-0 victory against Norwich City in their last Premier League game.

Three points against Manchester City will help the Hammers to keep their dreams of playing in next season’s European competition alive. West Ham currently occupy the seventh spot in the Premier League standings with 55 points from 36 matches.

Liverpool fans will keep an eye on this one, with any lapse from the Manchester team likely to be a boon for the Reds.

Ahead of the match between West Ham United and Manchester City, here is everything you need to know:

WHU vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for West Ham United vs Manchester City match.

WHU vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between West Ham United and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

WHU vs MCI Match Details

The WHU vs MCI match will be played at the London Stadium, in London on Sunday, May 15, at 6:30 pm IST.

WHU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin de Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Suggested Playing XI for WHU vs MCI Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Oleksandr ZInchenko, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Manuel Lanzini, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Andriy Yarmolenko

West Ham United (WHU) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Manuel Lanzini, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Oleksandr ZInchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

