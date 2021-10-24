>WHU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur: West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium and the Hammers have undoubtedly been impressive this season under David Moyes’ guidance. In the last five matches played, the Hammers have won four and lost one, whereas their opponents, Spurs, have won three matches and lost two.

Moyes’ West Ham United will be eager to grab three points as they are just one point behind Spurs, who are fifth on the table and a win could see them enter the top four. However, a win won’t come easy as Nuno Santo will be starting Kane, Son and Moura up front, and the trio can cause plenty of damage on their day. An action-packed clash is scheduled for Sunday and fans here can check the WHU vs TOT Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

>WHU vs TOT Telecast

Advertisement

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>WHU vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between WHU vs TOT is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

>WHU vs TOT Match Details

The match between WHU vs TOT will be played on Sunday, October 24, at the London Stadium. The game will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

>WHU vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

>Vice-Captain: Declan Rice

>WHU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

>Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon

>Midfielders: Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Bryan Gil

>Strikers: Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Michail Antonio

>West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

West Ham United Predicted Starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

>Tottenham Hotspur FC Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Emerson, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.