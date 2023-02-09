'Why Cannot We Sell Messi and Neymar': Fans React to PGS’s Coup De France Exit

European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a massive setback after crashing out of the Coupe de France last night. Christophe Galtier’s men conceded a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Olympique de Marseille to face a humiliating round of 16 exit. The Paris-based side had a star-studded line-up comprising big names like, Neymar and Lionel Messi but PSG lacked the cutting edge. The absence of Kylian Mbappe also proved to be a decisive factor as PSG could only manage to register three shots on target in Le Classique. The World Cup-winning French striker did not take part in the game due to a hamstring injury. Needless to say, PSG’s poor show on the field infuriated football fans. The defending Ligue 1 winners were lambasted on social media after putting up a horrendous show against Olympique de Marseille.

A Twitter user wrote, “PSG’s performance today was very much below par. Almost every PSG player on the pitch was playing without any zeal. Marseille deserved the win."

Another fan said PSG will fail to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League tie. “That is why I will bet on Bayern Munich in the Champions League," the comment read.

Another social media user wrote, “PSG are going to get cooked by Bayern Munich."

“No, but I am really disappointed once again. And I cannot hold myself from thinking about Kylian Mbappe. He renewed his contract with PSG with all the promises they gave him and he stayed because he wanted to help them. But what did he get in return again? Just another year of his career wasted," read a comment.

One fan asked, “Why cannot we sell Messi and Neymar and build a team around Mbappe?"

Olympique de Marseille’s Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez converted from the spot in the 31st minute to earn a 1-0 lead for his side. Sergio Ramos scored the equaliser in the first half to bring PSG back into the contest. However, the visitors conceded once again in the 57th minute. In their next assignment, PSG will be up against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

