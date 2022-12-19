With an All-star Cast of Experts And Never Seen Before Technology, Viacom18 Sports Serves Fans a Memorable FIFA World Cup 2022 Coverage

The 2022 FIFA World Cup created a massive buzz in India as fans from all states invested their time and emotions in their favourite teams and players, while all of it would have not been possible without the smooth coverage on Sports18 and JioCinema platforms. The Viacom18 Sports made sure that the Indian fans watch the mega sporting carnival with all the ingredients required. They had a world-class studio adorned by an All-Star roster of World Cup heroes including Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Gilberto Silva and Sol Campbell.

The fans were quite excited to watch their favourite stars like Rooney and Figo share their footballing views throughout the tournament. The megastars of the footballing world shared their perspectives during pre-match, mid-match and post-match shows which made the FIFA World Cup, even more, interesting and insightful for many fans.

Advertisement

Through the huge medium, Viacom18 Sports produced a content series with Mahindra celebrating unheralded heroes of football in India. They made sure that the Indian football fans knew more about the unsung stories and heroes of Indian football who didn’t get much attention. The fans got connected with those stories as they want the Indian team to reach the global stage of football and play the FIFA World Cup in future.

They also joined hands with Snap Inc. to offer users a never-seen-before voice-activated AR lens.

All the things worked in the Viacom18 Sports’ favour as the 2022 showpiece even turned out to be the most engaged and viewed FIFA World Cup in India ever

Viacom18 Sports attracted more than 50 brands across e-commerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality and fintech to join them and present the mega FIFA World Cup to the sports-loving fans of India.

Read all the Latest Sports News here