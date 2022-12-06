Wojciech Szczęsny Consoles His Son in Heart Touching Video After Poland's FIFA World Cup Exit

Poland had to bid adieu to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign after losing out to France in the Round of 16 on 4th December at the Al Thumama stadium. This Polish side and Wojciech Szczensny put up a brave effort but some Kylian Mbappe magic saw them crashing out of the tournament.

In a video that is being shared on Twitter, we can see Szczęsny put aside everything to console his 4-year-old son Liam after they were eliminated. This video is bound to make you teary eyed at the very least and marvel at a beautiful father and son moment after a tough result.

The Polish side qualified from the group stages after securing the second spot in group C. They won against Saudi Arabia, drew against Mexico and were beaten by Argentina. The 32-year-old goalkeeper stepped up for his side and saved two penalties during the group-stage games.

He saved crucial penalties against Saudi Arabia as well as Argentina to help his country progress to the Round of 16, but this scintillating French team was too tough to keep out. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a composed finish.

Kylian Mbappe went on to double the lead in the 74th minute and got his second of the night in stoppage time. Just when everything seemed done and dusted, the Polish side were given a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

Robert Lewandowski stepped up to take the penalty, initially missing his shot but calmly slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris in his second attempt due to an infringement by a French player. This France side look lethal and are strong contenders to defend their title despite several injury issues in their squad.

Mbappe looks like a menace upfront instilling terror in the minds of defenders all across the globe. To think that he is just 23 years old at the moment is a scary prospect for all the opposition teams that will have to defend against him at some point in the future.

Football is more than just a game to a lot of people. Many times we forget to see just how this game can impact our lives as well as the athletes who have been at the top for some time now. This video beautifully portrays how our loved ones can feel our joys or sorrows and live those emotions with us. It also showcases the purity of the bond between a father and his young son.

