>WOL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal: Wolverhampton Wanderers will play host to Arsenal on Thursday evening at Molineux in the next Premier League match. Wolves are coming into this game after suffering a 0-1 loss in the FA Cup at the hands of Norwich City on Saturday. The only goal of the match was scored by Kenny McLean during the first-half stoppage time.

Though Adama Traore did not score many goals for Wolves this season before moving to Barcelona last month, his absence was clearly visible during the Wanderers’ defeat at the hands of Norwich.

Advertisement

The Wolves are doing well in their domestic league as they are unbeaten in their last five games. They are currently occupying the 8th spot on the table with 34 points.

Arsenal are sitting at sixth place in the EPL standings with 36 points in their kitty from 21 games.

The Gunners will head into this game after playing out a goalless draw against Burnley.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

>WOL vs ARS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

>WOL vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

>WOL vs ARS Match Details

Advertisement

The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will be played on Friday, February 11, at Anfield Stadium. The game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>WOL vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Jimenez

>Vice-Captain: Xhaka

>WOL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

>Defenders: Kilman, Saiss, Tierney, White

>Midfielders: Moutinho, Neves, Xhaka

>Strikers: Lacazette, Jimenez, Podence

>Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

>Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait Nouri; Jimenez, Podence

Advertisement

>Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.