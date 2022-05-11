WOL vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction: Wolves vs Manchester City Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Premier League 2021-22 WOL vs MCI Match, May 11, at the Molineux Stadium, 12:45 am IST

Manchester City are three victories away from a fourth Premier League title in five seasons. Pep Guardiola and his men would want to get one step closer to the Premier League trophy when they clash against the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

City have shown imperious form and won their last four matches of the Premier League. On Sunday, City defeated Newcastle United by a scoreline of 5-0.

Wolves, on the other hand, are languishing at the eighth place in the Premier League. Wolves haven’t won any of their last four matches and will be looking to exploit the home advantage and cause an upset in their match against Manchester City.

Advertisement

The hosts will be looking to finish the season strongly and stake a claim for the seventh position and the UEFA Europa Conference League spot that comes with it.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) will take place on May 12, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) will be] played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) begin?

Advertisement

The match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) will begin at 12:45 am IST, on May 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wolves (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) match.

WOL vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Phil Foden

Vice-Captain: Rodri

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for WOL vs MCI Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Jose Sa

Defenders: Willy Boly, Romain Saiss, Aymeric Laporte, Zinchenko,

Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Moutinho

Strikers: Phil Foden, Raul Jimenez

Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Jonny Otto, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Silva

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.