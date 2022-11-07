Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player ever to score 10 goals in Bundesliga on Saturday. The 17-year-old Nigerian bagged a brace against VFL Bochum to ensure full three points for his side. Borussia Dortmund fans will once again bank on Moukoko’s terrific goal-scoring prowess when their side will be up against Wolfsburg on Tuesday. The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Volkswagen Arena.

After securing eight wins and a draw, Edin Terzic’s men currently find themselves at the fourth spot on the points table.

Advertisement

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, will aim to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they will be in action on Tuesday. In their last Bundesliga fixture, Niko Kovac’s men thrashed Mainz by a convincing margin of 0-3.

Wolfsburg, with 17 points under their belt, occupy 11th spot in the standings.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will take place on November 8, Tuesday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Volkswagen Arena.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 11 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Wolfsburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Koen Casteels, Ridle Baku, Sebastian Bornauw, Micky van de Ven, Paulo Silva, Jakub Kaminski, Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Arnold, Felix Nmecha, Patrick Wimmer, Lukas Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko

Read all the Latest Sports News here