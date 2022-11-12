Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Very few would have predicted that Arsenal will sit at the top of the Premier League points table in the second week of November. However, the Gunners produced an outstanding performance and won 11 of their first 13 games to claim the top spot in the standings. Their solitary defeat of the season occurred last month when they were outclassed by Manchester United 3-1.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: James Maddison Called up to Gareth Southgate’s England Squad

Mikel Arteta’s men will now aim to carry forward their sensational run when they will be back in action on Sunday. In their next Premier League match, Arsenal will face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal is scheduled to be played at the Molineux Stadium. Arsenal come into the fixture after getting the better of city rivals Chelsea, in their last Premier League encounter.

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, have had a poor Premier League outing so far this season. After recording just two wins from 14 matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers currently find themselves in the19th position on the points table.

Ahead of the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal be played?

The EPL match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal begin?

Advertisement

The EPL match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal EPL match?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal EPL match?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Jonny, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Goncalo Guedes, Hee-Chan Hwang, Daniel Podence

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Znchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Read all the Latest Sports News here