Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Manchester City will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run as they are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on Saturday. The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will be wary of his side’s defence ahead of the fixture against Wolves. Manchester City had earned a lead in their last Premier League contest against Aston Villa but eventually, they had to be satisfied with just a point after conceding a goal in the 74th minute. Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte and right-back Kyle Walker will not be available for the match against Wolves due to injury.

Wolves, on the other hand, come into the fixture after registering a 1-0 win against Southampton in their last Premier League encounter.

Ahead of the EPL match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City will take place on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The EPL match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) begin?

The EPL match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) EPL match?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) EPL match?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City EPL match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Jonny, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait Nouri, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva

