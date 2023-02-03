Wolves vs Liverpool Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Wolves vs Liverpool Live?

Wolverhampton Wanderers will battle it out against Liverpool on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves are having a tumultuous season to say the least, sitting in 17th position in the Premier League table with 17 points from 20 games. They are just one position above the relegation zone at the moment. Wolves succumbed to a 3-0 defeat in their last outing against Manchester City.

Liverpool are also having a terrible season considering the lofty standards that they have set in the last few years. The Merseyside club are already out of the EFL and FA Cup and sit in a lowly ninth position in the Premier League table right now. They have bagged only 29 points from 19 PL games this season, already losing six times in the process. Both teams are in urgent need of a victory to save their season and reignite that spark.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will be played on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

At what time will the Premier League match Wolves vs Liverpool begin?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will begin at 8:30 pm IST on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Liverpool will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Wolves Probable Starting XI: Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Nelson Semedo, Hugo Bueno, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Hwang Hee-chan, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah.

