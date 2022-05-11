Wolves vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City are on a dream run in the Premier League. They are at the top of the points table and have won their last four matches of the League with their latest win a 5-0 humiliation of Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Wolves are at the eighth place in the Premier League table. Wolves haven’t won any of their last four matches and will be looking to exploit the home advantage and cause an upset against Manchester City.

The hosts will be looking to finish the season strongly and stake a claim for the seventh position and the UEFA Europa Conference League spot that comes with it.

Pep Guardiola’s men need to be focused because Molineux is not a great place for visitors to come away with points. Any slip by City will come as a blessing for second-placed Liverpool.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) will take place on May 11, Wednesday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) begin?

The match between Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) will begin at 12:45 am IST, on May 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wolves (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the Wolves (WOL) vs Manchester City (MCI) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) match?

Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Wolves (WOL) and Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Jonny Otto, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Silva

