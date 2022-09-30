Would Be Viable: Barcelona Vice-president Opens Up on Lionel Messi's Possible Return

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has provided a huge update on Lionel Messi’s possible return to the Spanish football club. Romeu has categorically stated that it will be financially possible for Barcelona to sign Messi next summer. At the same time, he also pointed out that a decision on this matter will ultimately be made by the coaching staff and the players.

Messi’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire next summer and the 35-year-old can return to La Liga on a free transfer.

“It would be possible financially because if he returned, it would be as a free agent. But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable," Romeu was quoted as saying by Catalunya Radio on Wednesday.

Messi appears to be simply unfazed by these latest developments. A report published by The Sun claims that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently focusing on winning his maiden World Cup title in Qatar later this year.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 football club is interested in offering Messi a one-year extension but there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, on the other hand, had spoken on this matter few months back. He had reportedly disclosed that Messi’s return to Barcelona is very much possible. Laporta had also opined that it is his responsibility to ensure Messi earns a beautiful ending at the Camp Nou.

Messi’s glorious spell of 21 years at Barcelona came to an end in 2021. The Spanish giants could not afford to renew Messi’s contract ahead of the 2021-22 season and as a result the Argentine had to sever his ties with the Blaugranas.

Messi had joined PSG in 2021. However, his first season in France did not turn out to be a fruitful one as the former he could only manage to score six goals for PSG. Messi has so far scored four goals and registered seven assists in the new Ligue 1 season.

In international circuit, he has scored 90 goals for Argentina and played 155 matches.

