WU23 3 Nations Tournament: Injury Time Goal Lifts Sweden Beyond India

In their opening fixture at the WU23 3 Nations Tournament, team India were left heartbroken as an injury-time strike gave hosts Sweden a narrow 1-0 victory at the Angelholm on the 22nd of June.

Linn Vickius of Sweden scored the solitary goal that proved to be the difference between the teams on Wednesday.

Sweden started the game on the front foot and came close to registering a goal as they hit the crossbar. But, the Indian team managed to soak up pressure and showed intent as they went up to attack.

With 12 minutes played, Manisha Kalyan received the ball on the left flank as she was played in by Martina Thokchom. Manisha tried to place the ball into the net but ended up directing the shot straight into the hands of the thankful Swedish guardian.

Manisha attempted another shot after 35 minutes on the board, but her effort was seen off by the Swedish defensive unit.

Anju Tamang was played in before halftime, but, the Swedish goalie Emma Holmgren collected the wayward long ball.

Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan had to be strong at the back to thwart a number of attempts on target by the hosts as chances came quick and fast for the Swedish unit.

Both teams went into the break with the scoreline still 0-0 and plenty of football left to play in the second half.

After the break, Sweden mounted multiple attacks as they managed to keep the ball well, but the Indian back line held steady and kept the scoreline level.

Indian coach Suren Chettri made a couple of changes as he got Ratanbala Devi and Pyari Xaxa to replace Priyangka Devi and Renu Rani after 52 minutes of play.

The Indian unit defended deep before Pyari came very close to giving the Blue Tigresses the lead as she was played in by Manisha’s accurate pass from the left, but the substitute missed the target by a hair.

Soumya Guguloth came on to the field in place of Dangemei Grace at the 78-minute mark.

India had another attempt on target as Martina’s effort sailed straight into the hands of Swedish custodian Holmgren. Apurna Narzary came in for Manisha Kalyan as Chettri made his final change of the evening.

In added time, Ebba Hed’s corner from the right found its way to Linn Vickius who slotted the ball home to salvage a victory for her team at the eleventh hour.

Team India are slated to take on the USA in their next game on the 25th of June. The match will kick off at 6.30 PM IST.

INDIA: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi (C), Priyangka Devi (Ratanbala Devi 52’), Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace (Soumya Guguloth 78’), Martina Thokchom, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha (Apurna Narzary 90+4’), Dalima Chhibber, Renu (Pyari Xaxa 53’).

