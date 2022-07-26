Barcelona manager Xavi has responded to the rumours of Lionel Messi’s potential return to Camp Nou in future. After spending 17 years in Barcelona, Messi left last year due to a financial crisis at the club. The 34-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and is under contract with the club for another 12 months.

Xavi said that it will be impossible for Barcelona to re-sign Messi this year and feels that it’s not the right time to talk about it as the Argentine has a contract with PSG.

CWG 2022: Nikhat, Lovlina Set to Pack a Punch at Birmingham

Advertisement

“At the moment, signing Leo Messi is impossible. He has a contract with Paris. We will see in the future. It’s not the time to talk about him," Xavi told the media.

Recently, Barca president Joan Laporta hinted that there are chances that Messi might return to the club in future and said that it is the club’s responsibility to fix chapter with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I would hope that the Messi chapter isn’t over. I think it’s our responsibility to try to … find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn’t closed, so it turns out like it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending. As president of Barca, I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barca, and on a personal level, I think I owe him", Laports told ESPN.

Advertisement

Xavi was hired as Barcelona manager last year mid-season as he has been touted as the next Pep Guardiola who was the most successful manager in the club’s history.

The Spaniard talked about the comparisons with the current Manchester City manager and said that his only aim to bring Barcelona back to the top.

Advertisement

“I don’t have the idea of equalling Pep, what I want is for Barca to win. t’s not a question of ego, I don’t want to beat Pep or Johan (Cruyff) or anyone. On the contrary, I have nurtured myself from them, I am their student, my dream is to return Barca to the top of the world," he added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here