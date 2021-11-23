>YGB vs ATN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Young Boys and Atalanta: Young Boys will be up against Atalanta at the Stade de Suisse on Wednesday as UEFA Champions League return with another set of matches. The Young Boys started their UCL campaign with a controversial 2-1 win over Premier League giants Manchester United. However, after that, Young Boys lost the plot as they suffered three back to back losses at the hands of Atalanta and Villarreal (both home and away). Young Boys, currently, occupy the bottom spot in the group table but they are still mathematically in contention to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Serie A side have had a mixed run in the European competition. They started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal before defeating Young Boys 1-0. In their last two games, they failed in defeating Man United, losing in one match while drawing in another.

Advertisement

>Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Young Boys and Atalanta; here are all the details about the match:

>YGB vs ATN Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Young Boys and Atalanta will be televised on Sony Ten 3 SD and Sony Ten 3 HD in India.

>YGB vs ATN Live Streaming

The match between Young Boys and Atalanta is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>YGB vs ATN Match Details

The match between Young Boys and Atalanta will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at Stade de Suisse. The game between YGB vs ATN will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>YGB vs ATN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Duvan Zapata

Vice-Captain: Rafael Toloi

>YGB vs ATN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Guillaume Faivre

Defenders: Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Nicolas Burgy, Ulisses Garcia

Midfielders: Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta, Vincent Sierro, Joakim Maehle

Strikers: Duvan Zapata, Jordan Siebatcheu

>Young Boys vs Atalanta probable XI:

>Young Boys Possible Starting Line-up: Guillaume Faivre, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Nicolas Burgy, Ulisses Garcia; Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer; Moumi Ngamaleu; Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

>Atalanta Possible Starting Line-up: Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.