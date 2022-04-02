'You Have to Take Him': Pep Guardiola Backs Erik Ten Hag for Manchester United Manager Position

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag for the managerial position of his Old Trafford rivals Manchester United. United are in the final stage of locking in their replacement for Ralf Rangnick, and the Dutchman is now looking as the clear frontrunner for the job. Guardiolo, who worked with Ten Hag during his time at Bayern Munich, heaped praises on him, saying, “this manager makes the players play."

The Manchester City boss, however, also noted that no manager can guarantee success.

“If I was 100% sure I would call Manchester United and tell those guys you have to take him. But I don’t know and nobody knows," Guardiolo was quoted as saying by Goal. “He is a good manager, there’s no doubt about it. But so were all the previous managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left."

The Spaniard added that all the managers at the Red Devils, from David Moyes to Jose Mourinho have been “excellent".

Under Erik Ten Hag, Ajax managed to win two Eredivisie titles and reach the semi-final stage of UEFA Champions League in 2019.

However, the 52-year-old is not the only credible candidate for United. Mauricio Pochettino is also in the race especially after mounting pressure on him following Paris Saint-German’s Champions League elimination.

Tan Hag, who has been with AFC Ajax for nearly five years, is giving mixed signals on his future with the Dutch club.

“My focus at the moment is only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don’t want to rule anything out. I’m currently employed here at Ajax to perform. We now have eight finals with the cup final against Eindhoven, for that, I need all my energy," he said in a recent interview, as reported by Sportskeeda.

However, Goal confirmed that Ten Hag has already been interviewed by Manchester United for the managerial position.

