'You Should Resign': Roy Keane’s ROFL Reaction to Erik Ten Hag's Dancing after Carabao Cup Win

Manchester United won their first trophy since 2017 after getting the better of Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final last night. Following the memorable win, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was spotted dancing along with his players at Wembley Stadium in London. Ten Hag’s joyous celebration soon became the talk of the town. Legendary Manchester United footballer Roy Keane also had a ROFL reaction to the Dutchman’s antics after the game. While talking about Ten Hag’s dancing, Keane jokingly stated that the Manchester United manager “should resign." After the summit clash, Ten Hag was asked if he would be doing any more dancing in future. But before he could respond, Keane jumped in and said, “You should resign after that! You should resign tonight."

The former footballer-turned-commentator’s hilarious reply left Ten Hag in splits.

Erik Ten Hag showed off his moves along with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and striker Antony after the final match. The dancing was a recreation of the one the Manchester United triumvirate had performed after winning the domestic Dutch league- Eredivisie, with Ajax last season.

Roy Keane, who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports, also lavished huge praise on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. The 31-year-old Brazilian was signed by Erik Ten Hag for £60 million from Real Madrid in the summer. Casemiro had netted Manchester United’s first goal in the Carabao Cup final against the Magpies. “There is a bit of dancing there, it’s actually quite good, to be fair. He’s [Casemiro] amazing and you have to get up close to him and see how good he is, he now understands the English game and if you look at the players at United, it looks like it is the first trophy that they have won, and these players are used to winning these trophies," Keane explained.

Coming back to the game, Manchester United ended their six-year wait for silverware after defeating Newcastle United on Sunday. Casemiro scored the opening goal minutes after the half-hour mark. The Red Devils secured a two-goal cushion just six minutes later. Striker Marcus Rashford’s shot deflected off Newcastle United defender Sven Botman into the net.

Manchester United, in their next assignment, will face West Ham United in a fifth-round tie in the FA Cup.

