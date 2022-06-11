Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Zinedine Zidane to be Named PSG Coach Next Season: Reports

Zinedine Zidane to be Named PSG Coach Next Season: Reports

Zinedine Zidane (Twitter)
Zinedine Zidane (Twitter)

PSG were not immediately available for comment. Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League

Reuters
Updated: June 11, 2022, 09:57 IST

Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source.

PSG were not immediately available for comment. Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

(More to Follow…)

first published: June 11, 2022, 09:57 IST