Zinedine Zidane to Be Named PSG Coach Next Season, Says Report

Karnataka
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 101
UPA 44
OTH 73
27
Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source

Reuters
Updated: June 10, 2022, 17:02 IST

Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

French radio station RMC later on Friday said that Zidane and PSG were "close to finding an agreement", also without citing any source.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Zidane reportedly travelled to Qatar on Friday to finalise the contract as the next manager of PSG.

first published: June 10, 2022, 17:02 IST