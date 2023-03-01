Gurugram Viral Video: We Finally Know the 'VIP' Who Stole Flower Pots Set Up for G-20 Event | Details Here

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Gurugram police in a case pertaining to the theft of flower pots set up for a G20 event, and a car and the stolen flower pots were seized, the police said on Wednesday.

“A person named Manmohan, 50, has been arrested by Gurugram police in a case pertaining to stealing flower pots," the Gurugram police said, as quoted by ANI. The car seized by the police is registered from Hisar, Haryana, while the accused is a resident of Gurugram. The luxury car’s number is also VIP.

The incident came to light after a viral video showed two men purportedly stealing flower pots that were meant for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk.

The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and placing them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colourful flowers can be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit. The incident reportedly took place on Monday.

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday after District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognisance of a viral tweet and asked the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter.

The complaint filed by Metropolitan Green Planner, Urban Environment Division of GMDA said, “It has been observed that some passers-by/thieves are stealing flower pots placed on the roadside. A video of the theft of flower pots is also going viral on Twitter, in which the registration number of the car used in the theft is HR 20 AY 0006."

“Therefore, take necessary action against the one who steals the flower pots, considering the importance of the national level event, and also deploy police personnel for the security of the flower pots planted on both sides of the road, so the G-20 event can be completed smoothly," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

