1 Dead in Brawl Over Bill Payment at Restro-bar in Noida Mall, Suspects at Large

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida mall over bill payment, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar, police said. "He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill," Singh said. It quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, the police officer said.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, eight people have been identified, he said. An FIR has been lodged and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Singh said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

