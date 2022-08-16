Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead, His Brother Injured in Terrorist Attack at Apple Orchid in J&K’s Shopian

A Kasmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured in yet another brutal targeted attack by terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. According to cops, terrorists fired upon the two civilians at an apple orchid in Chotipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the Kashmiri Pandit who died has been identified as Sunil Kumar and his brother has been identified as Pitambar who is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment. Cops say Sunil Kumar, who was shot at by terrorists died on the spot. Reports suggest that both the brothers were non-migrants and were staying at their ancestral village when the terrorists opened fire at them.

The fresh attack comes amid a spate of targeted killings in the J&K valley over the past few months in which both the Kashmiri Pandits of the valley and other civilians have been targeted. Today’s attack comes amid outcry over Kashmiri Pandits being targeted.

On May 31, A school teacher from Jammu - Rajni Bala, who belonged to Jammu’s Samba district was shot dead causing a major uproar among Kashmiri Pandits, who threatened to undertake mass migration from the valley if they were not relocated to safe places. Just two weeks before the attack at the school, On May 12, a gunman had stormed into a government office in Kashmir’s Chadoora town and shot at a Kashmiri Hindu employee, Rahul Bhat who died immediately.

The development also comes in a week which saw three dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including Lateef Rather who killed Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in May this year, gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district earlier this month.

